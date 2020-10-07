New York Times and Boston Globe editorial boards endorse Joe Biden

The New York Times and Boston Globe editorial boards endorsed Joe Biden for president on Tuesday.

The big picture: The NYT editorial board, which previously endorsed Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar during the Democratic Primary, said Biden "is offering an anxious, exhausted nation something beyond policy or ideology," adding that his "campaign is rooted in steadiness, experience, compassion and decency."

The Globe, which endorsed Warren during the primary, said Biden is "a candidate who has the potential to restore not just common decency and civility to the Oval Office, but also a proper sense of the president’s role."

Worth noting: The announcements are not surprising and New York and Massachusetts are not swing states in the presidential election.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the Globe's endorsement and more context.