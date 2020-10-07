Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

New York Times and Boston Globe editorial boards endorse Joe Biden

Photo: Jonathan Torgovnik/Getty Images

The New York Times and Boston Globe editorial boards endorsed Joe Biden for president on Tuesday.

The big picture: The NYT editorial board, which previously endorsed Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar during the Democratic Primary, said Biden "is offering an anxious, exhausted nation something beyond policy or ideology," adding that his "campaign is rooted in steadiness, experience, compassion and decency."

  • The Globe, which endorsed Warren during the primary, said Biden is "a candidate who has the potential to restore not just common decency and civility to the Oval Office, but also a proper sense of the president’s role."

Worth noting: The announcements are not surprising and New York and Massachusetts are not swing states in the presidential election.

Editor's note: This article has been updated with details of the Globe's endorsement and more context.

Margaret TalevHans Nichols
5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden calls for unity at Gettysburg

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden on Tuesday traveled to Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, home to the Civil War battlefield where Abraham Lincoln once called for national unity, to ask Americans to come together to defeat racial injustice and the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Pennsylvania, a swing state that was crucial to President Trump's 2016 win, could deliver the election to Biden next month. A new Monmouth University poll out Tuesday shows Biden expanding his lead over Trump in the state.

Axios
Updated 53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 35,681,852 — Total deaths: 1,047,731 — Total recoveries: 24,856,497Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 7,496,029 — Total deaths: 210,812 — Total recoveries: 2,952,390 — Total tests: 109,646,837Map.
  3. Politics: Trump says he will not negotiate on COVID relief until after election — White House physician says Trump reports no COVID-19 symptoms — Biden tests negative for COVID.
  4. Social media: Trump's infection becomes biggest election storyline — Facebook, Twitter take action against Trump post calling COVID less deadly than the flu.
  5. Cities: D.C. reports most new COVID cases since June amid White House outbreak.
Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Space cargo company Momentus going public via SPAC

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Space cargo delivery startup Momentus has agreed to go public via a reverse merger that would value the company at just over $1.5 billion, Axios has learned from a source familiar with the situation.

Details: The company would become listed on the Nasdaq under ticker symbol MNTS, and would secure a simultaneous $175 million investment from Capital Group, D.E. Shaw, Lerner Enterprises, Tribe Capital, and Axon Capital.

