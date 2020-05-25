The New York Stock Exchange will reopen its iconic trading floor on Tuesday, but visitors will be subject to new rules if they wish to enter, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The state of play: The trading floor closed on March 18 as New York City became one of the worst-hit coronavirus hotspots in the world. The NYSE will only allow one-fourth of its usual population to enter, and will require traders to wear masks, avoid public transport, and avoid handshakes.