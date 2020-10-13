New York City's sports teams are in a slump

Pro sports teams in New York City and its surrounding metro area are in the midst of one of the worst stretches in recent memory.
The bottom line: 2020 has been a year we can all comfortably say we'd like to forget. New York sports fans might just be able to say it with a little more oomph.
- NFL: The Jets and Giants are a combined 0-10 for the first time ever.
- NBA: The Knicks are the laughingstock of the league. The Nets are on the rise, but injuries cursed their season.
- MLB: The Mets missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season. The Yankees were far better, but fell short of their title aspirations yet again.
- NHL: The Islanders' surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals was a bright spot, but the Isles and Rangers (and nearby Devils, for that matter) had the worst records in the Metropolitan Division.
- WNBA: The Liberty (2-20) had the second-worst winning percentage in league history.
- MLS: NYC FC and the Red Bulls are both middling at best, hovering around .500 two-thirds of the way through the season.
The big picture: One year of results can be misleading, but for many of these teams it's more of a trend than a blip.
- The Jets' nine-year playoff drought is third-worst in the NFL, trailing only the Browns (17) and Bucs (12), both of whom look poised to snap their streaks.
- The Giants are in the midst of their eighth losing streak of five or more games since 2013, the most in the NFL during that span.
- The Knicks have the worst winning percentage (.410) of any NBA team this century.
- The Mets have just four playoff appearances this century, a fact that barely scratches the surface of their prolonged ineptitude. Can Steve Cohen save them?
- The Yankees didn't appear in a World Series in the 2010s, marking the first decade since the 1910s that they failed to do so. Hey, when you have 27 titles, you set lofty goals.