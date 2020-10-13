New York City's sports teams are in a slump

Pro sports teams in New York City and its surrounding metro area are in the midst of one of the worst stretches in recent memory.

The bottom line: 2020 has been a year we can all comfortably say we'd like to forget. New York sports fans might just be able to say it with a little more oomph.

NFL: The Jets and Giants are a combined 0-10 for the first time ever.

The Jets and Giants are a combined 0-10 for the first time ever. NBA: The Knicks are the laughingstock of the league. The Nets are on the rise, but injuries cursed their season.

The Knicks are the laughingstock of the league. The Nets are on the rise, but injuries cursed their season. MLB: The Mets missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season. The Yankees were far better, but fell short of their title aspirations yet again.

The Mets missed the playoffs for the fourth straight season. The Yankees were far better, but fell short of their title aspirations yet again. NHL: The Islanders' surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals was a bright spot, but the Isles and Rangers (and nearby Devils, for that matter) had the worst records in the Metropolitan Division.

The Islanders' surprise run to the Eastern Conference Finals was a bright spot, but the Isles and Rangers (and nearby Devils, for that matter) had the worst records in the Metropolitan Division. WNBA: The Liberty (2-20) had the second-worst winning percentage in league history.

The Liberty (2-20) had the second-worst winning percentage in league history. MLS: NYC FC and the Red Bulls are both middling at best, hovering around .500 two-thirds of the way through the season.

The big picture: One year of results can be misleading, but for many of these teams it's more of a trend than a blip.