Inside the new and improved Penn Station

A view of the entrance of the Moynihan Train Hall of Penn Station on its opening day on Jan. 1, 2021 in New York City. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Remember the grungy escalators at New York's Pennsylvania Station that bear you down to the even-grungier plaza where you can catch trains from Amtrak and the Long Island Railroad? They're still there.

Yes, but: So is this splendid new way to reach those trains. The Daniel Patrick Moynihan Train Hall opened Jan. 1, the culmination of three years' construction, $1.6 billion, and decades of Sturm und Drang over the endlessly flagellated decision in the 1960s to knock down the original Penn Station.

  • "The destruction of the station was a turning point in New York’s civic life," the New York Times notes. "It prompted a fierce backlash among defenders of the city’s architectural heritage, the creation of the Landmarks Preservation Commission and renewed efforts to protect Grand Central Terminal."

The bottom line: Moynihan Train Hall is actually adjacent to Penn Station — it's located across Eighth Avenue, in the James A. Farley Building, where the late New York Senator Daniel Patrick Moynihan suggested moving the entire rail station in what seemed like a farfetched idea in the 1990s.

Inside the Moynihan Train Hall in the James A. Farley Building, which also holds the former Central Post Office. Farley, who was considered New York's top Democratic boss in the early 1940s, helped FDR get elected president. Roy Rochlin/Getty Images.

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
4 mins ago - Economy & Business

Small business Paycheck Protection Program to restart next week

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The next round of Paycheck Protection Program loans will open on Monday, albeit not for everyone.

Why it matters: As evidenced by this morning's bleak jobs report, many businesses continue to be battered by the surging pandemic.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
30 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Energy implications of Biden's latest Cabinet picks

Marty Walsh, Gina Raimondo, Merrick Garland (from L to R). Photos: Paul Morigi, Paul Marotta, and Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden's final burst of Cabinet picks could have important roles to play in the new administration's climate change and energy agenda.

Driving the news: Biden plans to nominate Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo for Commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Labor, and Judge Merrick Garland for attorney general.

Axios
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Dominion sues Sidney Powell for defamation, seeking $1.3 billion in damages

Photo: Sarah Silbiger for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Dominion Voting Systems on Friday filed a defamation lawsuit seeking $1.3 billion in damages against Sidney Powell, a pro-Trump lawyer who has pushed unfounded conspiracy theories alleging that the company was involved in an international communist plot to rig the election against President Trump.

The big picture: Dominion alleges that Powell acted "in concert with allies and media outlets determined to promote a false preconceived narrative about the 2020 election—caused unprecedented harm." In an interview with the Axios Re:Cap podcast last week, Dominion CEO John Poulos did not rule out suing Trump himself.

