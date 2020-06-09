76ers owners eye the New York Mets

Josh Harris of Apollo Global Management and David Blitzer of Blackstone Group reportedly have held talks to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon family, as first reported by Variety.

Why it matters: There is no baseball right now. And not too much hope for a season at all, as millionaire players and billionaire owners continue to stubbornly bicker over their respective shares of an ever-shrinking revenue pie. The Mets' dysfunction, on the field and off, appears to be contagious.

The pair already owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

The bottom line: "Harris and Blitzer have been circling the Mets for a few months, and have gotten more serious as the Wilpons have grown more desperate. ... The recent ramping up might have been piqued by reports the Wilpons are finally willing to part with their television network, SNY, giving Harris and Blitzer a chance to merge their other franchises onto one 'superregional' sports network," writes the New York Post.