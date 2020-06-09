52 mins ago - Economy & Business

76ers owners eye the New York Mets

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Josh Harris of Apollo Global Management and David Blitzer of Blackstone Group reportedly have held talks to buy the New York Mets from the Wilpon family, as first reported by Variety.

Why it matters: There is no baseball right now. And not too much hope for a season at all, as millionaire players and billionaire owners continue to stubbornly bicker over their respective shares of an ever-shrinking revenue pie. The Mets' dysfunction, on the field and off, appears to be contagious.

  • The pair already owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL’s New Jersey Devils.

The bottom line: "Harris and Blitzer have been circling the Mets for a few months, and have gotten more serious as the Wilpons have grown more desperate. ... The recent ramping up might have been piqued by reports the Wilpons are finally willing to part with their television network, SNY, giving Harris and Blitzer a chance to merge their other franchises onto one 'superregional' sports network," writes the New York Post.

Dave Lawler
2 mins ago - World

Burundi's leader dies of "heart attack," or possibly coronavirus

Nkurunziza at an independence day celebration in 2015. Photo: Marco Longari/AFP via Getty Images

Burundi's government says President Pierre Nkurunziza, 55, has died of a heart attack — though his death follows reports that he and his wife may have contracted COVID-19.

Why it matters: Burundi has reported few cases of coronavirus and done little to mitigate the spread. It expelled World Health Organization officials last month, accusing them of "interference," and went ahead with elections on May 20 that were widely viewed as rigged but saw Nkurunziza's chosen successor declared the winner.

Axios
Updated 44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m.: ET: 7,155,952 — Total deaths: 407,145 — Total recoveries — 3,319,476Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 11 a.m.: ET: 1,963,828 — Total deaths: 111,014 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus — Social distancing may have prevented 5 million U.S. deaths.
  4. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  5. Business: More businesses were lost in the last 3 months than all of the Great Recession.
Marisa Fernandez
58 mins ago - Health

WHO walks back comments on asymptomatic transmission of coronavirus

Photo: Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The World Health Organization clarified comments an official made on Monday that called asymptomatic transmission of the coronavirus "very rare," saying in a press conference that these carriers do take part in spreading the virus but that more information is needed to know by how much.

What they're saying: WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove clarified Tuesday that patients sometimes confuse not having any symptoms with only exhibiting mild symptoms. In addition, some patients transmit the virus before developing symptoms. Contact tracers classify this group as "presymptomatic," rather than asymptomatic.

