New York mask mandate extended through Feb. 10

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul extended the state's mask mandate that requires face coverings in all indoor settings until at least Feb. 10.

Why it matters: The extension comes days after a New York appellate judge granted a stay on the state's indoor mask mandate after a lower court judge struck down the rule.

The big picture: The mandate, which was re-implemented in December, requires face coverings in all indoor settings unless a business requires proof of COVID-19 vaccinations.