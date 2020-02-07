37 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New York to sue over DHS suspending Global Entry enrollment

Orion Rummler

Andrew Cuomo on Jan. 27 in Poland ahead of a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

New York plans to sue the federal government over the Department of Homeland Security's decision to ban New Yorkers from enrolling in Global Entry and other Trusted Traveler Programs because of a state law preventing federal immigration officials from accessing vehicle records without a court order.

What he's saying: Cuomo on Friday called the plan a "ham-handed political tactic" by the Trump administration that "hurts New Yorkers," as part of his announcement that the state plans to sue.

Details: Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf told Fox News' "Tucker Carlson Tonight" on Thursday that the department is blocking New Yorkers from Trusted Traveler programs in response to the state passing the "Green Light Law," which allows people without legal immigration status to obtain drivers' licenses in the state.

  • The DHS has not responded to a previous request for comment from Axios.

