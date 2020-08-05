5 hours ago - Economy & Business

New York Fed weekly economic index reverses again

Dion Rabouin
Data: New York Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The New York Fed's Weekly Economic Index turned lower for the week ending Aug. 1, showing real-time, high-frequency economic data again weakening in the last week of July.

Why it matters: The index turned negative again after an upwardly revised previous week. It supports other recent real-time economic data that show U.S. growth reversing.

What they're saying: "The recent evolution in our coincident employment index suggests that the recent recovery in employment has halted and that the increase in Covid-19 may be the main cause for this," economists at the St. Louis Fed wrote in a blog Tuesday.

  • "Thus, a strong economic recovery may need a healthy recovery from the pandemic."

Where it stands: The weak employment growth, especially in states hard hit by recent virus outbreaks, noted by the St. Louis Fed, pairs with consumer spending data from JPMorgan Chase.

  • Their data show the economic recovery has been stuck in neutral since mid-June, as evidenced by spending patterns from Chase debit and credit cardholders.

Be smart: JPMorgan analysts also pointed to a gap between spending by millennials and Gen Z consumers, which fell 4.1% compared to 2019, and spending by baby boomers, which dropped more than 18%.

  • The data suggest older, wealthier consumers with ample cash are paring back and adding to savings while less wealthy consumers continue to spend at similar levels, thanks largely to government assistance programs.

Dion Rabouin
Aug 4, 2020 - Economy & Business

Construction spending falls for 4th straight month

Construction in New York. Photo: John Lamparski/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Outlays for construction projects fell 0.7% in June, the fourth straight month spending outlays have fallen, according to the Commerce Department.

By the numbers: Residential construction fell 1.5%, while spending on public construction projects dropped 0.7%.

Updated 9 mins ago - Health

N.Y., N.J. and Conn. to require travelers from 35 states to quarantine

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Travelers from 35 states are now required to quarantine for 14 days when traveling to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, per New York state's health department.

What's new: New York City will set up bridge and tunnel checkpoints to enforce the quarantine order, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, per the Wall Street Journal.

Zach Dorfman
55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

When U.S. politicians exploit foreign disinformation

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

U.S. political actors will keep weaponizing the impact of widespread foreign disinformation campaigns on American elections, making these operations that much more effective and attractive to Russia, China, Iran or other countries backing them.

Why it matters: Hostile powers’ disinformation campaigns aim to destabilize the U.S., and each time a domestic politician embraces them, it demonstrates that they work.

