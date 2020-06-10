55 mins ago - Economy & Business

New York Fed's weekly economic index falls for first time in a month

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: New York Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The New York Fed's new index designed to more quickly capture the state of the economy declined in the week of June 6 for the first time in more than a month.

The state of play: The retreat was driven by a falling retail sales report that more than offset a small increase in consumer sentiment, it said.

What happened: The Census Bureau's quarterly financial report released Monday for Q1 found seasonally adjusted after-tax profits for U.S. retail companies with assets of $50 million or more fell more than expected, dropping by $5.6 billion quarter over quarter and by $3.9 billion year over year.

  • Without seasonal adjustment, the decline was $8.7 billion quarter over quarter and $3.9 billion year over year.

Of note: Seasonal adjustment has become a contentious issue since the coronavirus pandemic hit. The practice has been altering reported findings by millions or even billions and in some cases turning net gains into net losses and vice versa.

Dion Rabouin
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Central banks worry their $25 trillion coronavirus stimulus isn't enough

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Having unloaded a historic arsenal of stimulus measures over the past three months, the world's central banks are doubling and tripling down on bond buying and policy easing even as the stock market booms and unemployment improves.

Why it matters: Many have credited the unprecedented surge of liquidity for the exceptionally fast rebound in capital markets — but with millions of workers and small business owners unable to take direct advantage of such programs, more action could further exacerbate the chasm between financial assets and the real economy.

Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

The rise of student-athlete activism

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Empowered by social media, college athletes are speaking out on social issues and driving the national conversation in ways their predecessors could only dream about.

Driving the news: It's not only superstars whose messages have been amplified. Just last week, a little-known Georgia Tech basketball player started a movement to make Election Day a universal off day for all 460,000 NCAA student athletes, and it's gaining momentum.

Jonathan Swan
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump aides despondent over Buffalo protester tweet

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

My phone blew up yesterday with texts from White House aides, current and former, who seemed at their wits' end over President Trump's tweet that the 75-year-old Buffalo protester who was rushed to the hospital after being shoved by police last week "could be an ANTIFA provocateur."

Why it matters: They rarely register the president's tweets anymore — let alone complain about them. This one felt different.

