New York ER doctor on pandemic advice: "We know what works"

Dara Kass, an emergency medicine physician and professor at Columbia University Medical Center, said at an Axios virtual event Tuesday that the coronavirus outbreak in New York should be a lesson to governors and federal leadership that there are ways to effectively flatten the curve from crisis levels.

Why it matters: New York was once the epicenter of the global pandemic, peaking at as many as 11,000 new cases and over 900 deaths per day in April. Today, thanks to a stringent lockdown, the state is consistently reporting fewer than 1,000 cases and 10 deaths per day.

What she's saying: "The interesting part about New York City is that we saw the effects of our work — of social distancing and starting to mask wear even as early as April — take effect pretty dramatically. So we had a massive surge of cases and an unbearable number of patients die, but we also saw the peak come down almost as quickly as it went up," Kass told Axios' Caitlin Owens.