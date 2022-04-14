New York's diesel truck pollution disparities

New analysis finds big racial differences in exposure to air pollution from diesel trucks in New York City.

Why it matters: The findings underscore the wider need to confront higher pollution burdens that low-income and communities of color often face.

Driving the news: New Yorkers of color are exposed to 17% more fine particulate matter than white residents, per The Real Urban Emissions Initiative.

TRUE is a partnership between the FIA Foundation and the International Council on Clean Transportation.

Threat level: Particulate pollution is very dangerous. It's linked to irregular heartbeat, worsening asthma, and other heart and respiratory threats.

Zoom in: Engines that predate tougher federal emissions controls are a major culprit. Pre-2007 trucks are 6%–10% of the area's fleet, but contribute 64%–83% (!) of fine particulate emissions from diesel tailpipes.

What's next: Recommendations include additional funding for the city's "clean trucks" program to replace older vehicles, and better inspections to find high emitters among newer trucks.