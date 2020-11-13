Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

New York's daily COVID-19 case count tops 5,000 for first time since April

People wait in line for COVID-19 testing in Brooklyn. Photo: Xinhua/Michael Nagle via Getty Images

New York state’s daily coronavirus case count has surpassed 5,000 for the first time since April.

By the numbers: Gov. Andrew Cuomo tweeted on Friday that of the roughly 203,000 COVID-19 tests taken, 5,401 produced positive results. "Total hospitalizations are at 1,737," and the state saw 24 coronavirus-related deaths, per Cuomo.

  • Cuomo's press secretary, Caitlin Girouard, told Axios that the 200,000+ tests set a new record for the state.

Why it matters: Once the epicenter of the U.S. and global outbreak, New York successfully flattened its curve this summer, serving as a model for how states could safely and cautiously lift lockdown restrictions.

What to watch: New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said families should be prepared for schools to discontinue in-person classes as soon as Monday, Bloomberg writes citing an interview the mayor did with WNYC-FM radio.

Sam Baker
10 hours ago - Health

The possible long-lasting effects of COVID-19

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Recovering from the coronavirus does not necessarily mean you'll bounce back to your old, pre-infection self: Most people who survived a severe infection were still dealing with some combination of physical, emotional and financial pain weeks later.

Driving the news: That's the conclusion from researchers who tracked more than 1,600 people who were hospitalized for coronavirus infections in Michigan. Their findings were published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Measles is surging around the worldThe trickiest vaccine launch in U.S. history — Cases surge 40% nationwide.
  2. Politics: More than 130 Secret Service officers reportedly under coronavirus quarantineAlito criticizes state and local coronavirus restrictions — Biden's Day 1 pandemic plan.
  3. Business: America's complacency — Pandemic brings boom times for swaths of corporate America — Ticketmaster's digital health pass to battle coronavirus could be a model for airlines.
  4. Energy: Why a vaccine won't save oil markets.
  5. Sports: Ivy League cancels winter sports season.
Sam Baker
10 hours ago - Health

Measles is surging around the world

A Red Cross vaccination campaign in the Philippines in 2019. Photo: Alejandro Ernesto/picture alliance via Getty Images

Measles is resurgent around the world, and the coronavirus pandemic could make it even worse.

The state of play: More than 200,000 people died from measles last year — an increase of more than 60% since 2000, according to a new report from the CDC and the World Health Organization.

