New York City will be placed under curfew on Monday from 11pm until 5am Tuesday morning following days of protests over the death of George Floyd, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday.

The state of play: The decision was a result of conversations with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and New York Police Department commissioner Dermot Shea. Cuomo said the number of police officers on the street will double from 4,000 to 8,000.

What they're saying:

"I stand behind the protests and their message, but unfortunately there are people who are looking to distract and discredit this movement. The violence and looting has been bad for the city, the state and this entire national movement, undermining and distracting from this righteous cause. While we encourage people to protest peacefully and make their voices heard, the safety of the general public is paramount and cannot be compromised."

— Gov. Cuomo

