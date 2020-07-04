New York City restaurants look to the Hamptons for the summer

New York City restaurants are opening or have already opened auxiliary establishments on Long Island's East End as they look for new ways to reach customers during the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Restaurant owners in New York City have long been establishing outposts in the Hamptons to reach the summer crowds, per the Journal, but that system is now giving them a lifeline during the pandemic — especially since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided to push back the date to allow indoor dining in New York City's five boroughs.

Yes, but: Summer started in mid-March this year for restaurants after the coronavirus essentially paralyzed New York City.

Arlene Spiegel, a New York-based hospitality consultant, told the Journal there is now a "gold rush" of restaurants trying to make it to the East End. Many have been able to get up and running in just weeks.

