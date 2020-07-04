1 hour ago - Economy & Business

New York City restaurants look to the Hamptons for the summer

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

New York City restaurants are opening or have already opened auxiliary establishments on Long Island's East End as they look for new ways to reach customers during the coronavirus pandemic, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Restaurant owners in New York City have long been establishing outposts in the Hamptons to reach the summer crowds, per the Journal, but that system is now giving them a lifeline during the pandemic — especially since New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo decided to push back the date to allow indoor dining in New York City's five boroughs.

Yes, but: Summer started in mid-March this year for restaurants after the coronavirus essentially paralyzed New York City.

  • Arlene Spiegel, a New York-based hospitality consultant, told the Journal there is now a "gold rush" of restaurants trying to make it to the East End. Many have been able to get up and running in just weeks.

Go deeper: How the coronavirus will change dining out

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Jul 1, 2020 - Health

New York City delays indoor dining as coronavirus surges in other states

People siting outside a restaurant in New York City on June 30. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced on Wednesday that the city will not resume indoor dining at restaurants on July 6 over fears that coronavirus surges in other states could renew the outbreak in New York, the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The tri-state area of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut — the original hub of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. — has successfully flattened its curve and is beginning to reopen. Officials fear, however, that the surge of cases in others states across the country will erase New York and its neighboring states' progress.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Marisa Fernandez
Jun 29, 2020 - Health

New Jersey pauses reopening process as coronavirus cases surge in other states

Customers order to-go drinks outside a restaurant in New Jersey. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday that the state will indefinitely postpone indoor dining — originally set to resume Thursday — as coronavirus cases surge in states that moved quickly to reopen their economies.

What he's saying: "We have been cautious throughout every step of our restart," Murphy said. "We’ve always said that we would not hesitate to hit pause if needed to safeguard public health. This is one of those times."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
33 mins ago - Health

15 states broke single-day coronavirus records this week

Data: Compiled from state health departments by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

At least 15 states broke their single-day novel coronavirus infection records this week, according to state health department data reviewed by Axios.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Andrew Withershoop and Caitlin Owens report.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow