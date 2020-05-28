New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Thursday he will sign an executive order authorizing private businesses to deny people entry if they are not wearing a mask or face covering.

Why it matters: Wearing face masks has become a political symbol for some Americans, despite public health officials urging people to do so to prevent community spread.

What he's saying:

"I have been working to communicate this message about masks and how effective they are. They are deceptively effective. They are amazingly effective. And we've made them mandatory in public settings, public transportation, et cetera."

"But when we talk about reopening stores and places of business, we're giving the store owners the right to say if you're not wearing a mask, you can't come in. That store owner has a right to protect themselves. That store owner has a right to protect the other patrons in that store. You don't want to wear a mask, fine, but you don't have a right to then go into that store if that store owner doesn't want you to."

Separately, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has made wearing face coverings mandatory statewide for most people over the age of 10 when inside public places such as transportation and retail stores, effective Friday.