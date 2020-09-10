More than 150 executives at major firms based in New York City asked Mayor Bill de Blasio in a letter on Thursday to resolve "public safety" and "quality of life" issues set off by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The companies, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Vornado Realty Trust and JetBlue, warned the mayor that deteriorating conditions across industries and all five boroughs are preventing the city's full economic recovery.

Why it matters via Axios' Jennifer Kingson: New York City is a success story in beating back COVID-19, but many of its wealthiest and most successful residents have fled, some of them never to return.

What they're saying: "Despite New York’s success in containing the coronavirus, unprecedented numbers of New Yorkers are unemployed, facing homelessness, or otherwise at risk," the letter from business leaders read.

"There is widespread anxiety over public safety, cleanliness and other quality of life issues that are contributing to deteriorating conditions in commercial districts and neighborhoods across the five boroughs."

"We urge you to take immediate action to restore essential services as a necessary precursor for solving the city’s longer term, complex, economic challenges."

The other side: "We’re grateful for our business community and are partnering to rebuild a fairer, better city," de Blasio said on Twitter.