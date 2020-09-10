1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Business leaders ask de Blasio to improve New York City in the wake of COVID-19

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio speaking in the city in August. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

More than 150 executives at major firms based in New York City asked Mayor Bill de Blasio in a letter on Thursday to resolve "public safety" and "quality of life" issues set off by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The companies, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Vornado Realty Trust and JetBlue, warned the mayor that deteriorating conditions across industries and all five boroughs are preventing the city's full economic recovery.

Why it matters via Axios' Jennifer Kingson: New York City is a success story in beating back COVID-19, but many of its wealthiest and most successful residents have fled, some of them never to return.

What they're saying: "Despite New York’s success in containing the coronavirus, unprecedented numbers of New Yorkers are unemployed, facing homelessness, or otherwise at risk," the letter from business leaders read.

  • "There is widespread anxiety over public safety, cleanliness and other quality of life issues that are contributing to deteriorating conditions in commercial districts and neighborhoods across the five boroughs."
  • "We urge you to take immediate action to restore essential services as a necessary precursor for solving the city’s longer term, complex, economic challenges."

The other side: "We’re grateful for our business community and are partnering to rebuild a fairer, better city," de Blasio said on Twitter.

  • "Let’s be clear: To restore city services and save jobs, we need long term borrowing and a federal stimulus — we need these leaders to join the fight to move the City forward."

Axios
Updated 48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 27,991,630 — Total deaths: 906,122 — Total recoveries: 18,848,768Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 p.m. ET: 6,394,655 — Total deaths: 191,702 — Total recoveries: 2,403,511 — Total tests: 85,181,078Map
  3. Politics: Trump: Woodward saved virus quotes because "he knew they were good and proper answers."
  4. Health: Pandemic "explosion" of antibiotic resistance not seen, CDC official says AstraZeneca still aiming to complete vaccine by year-end, despite trial pause.
  5. Business: OSHA fines South Dakota meat packing plant for 'failing to protect employees' — Data shows 1 million fewer jobs added in July than jobs report projected.
  6. Environment: The air pollution holiday caused by the pandemic is just about over.
  7. Media: TIME cover spotlights "devastating milestone."
Zachary Basu
1 hour ago - World

The return of Brexit bedlam

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Nine months after Boris Johnson won a smashing majority on the promise of an "oven-ready" Brexit deal, the U.K. government is threatening to blow up trade talks with the European Union by declaring its intent to violate that very agreement.

Driving the news: An emergency U.K.-EU meeting was called in London today after a government minister made a stunning admission on the floor of the House of Commons this week — that a new bill seeking to override parts of the Brexit deal would indeed "break international law."

Orion Rummler
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Court blocks Trump's move to exclude undocumented immigrants from census

President Trump on Sept. 10. Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

A three-judge federal court in New York on Thursday blocked the Trump administration's push to exclude undocumented immigrants from influencing congressional apportionment as determined by the 2020 Census.

Why it matters: Removing unauthorized immigrants from the census this year would cause California, Texas and Florida to lose at least one House seat they otherwise would have been awarded based on respective population increases, the Pew Research Center found this summer.

