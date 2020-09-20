New York attorney general will release body cam footage in police shootings

New York will release the footage from body-worn cameras to the public after deadly police-involved shootings, Attorney General Letitia James announced Sunday.

Why it matters: James made the announcement after meeting with the family of Daniel Prude, a Black man who died seven days after being hooded and held down by Rochester police. The details of Prude's death came to light earlier this month.

What she's saying: "We will no longer wait for local authorities to determine when videos should be made available," James tweeted.