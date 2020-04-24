1 hour ago - Health

New York offers new evidence of higher coronavirus caseloads

Caitlin Owens

Photo: Leonard Ortiz/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register via Getty Images

A new study found that 13.9% of 3,000 New Yorkers tested had signs of the coronavirus, suggesting that about 10 times the number of people who have officially tested positive have had the virus, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Studies like these will help us understand the virus and its true spread. So far, what we've been able to learn about it has been limited by inadequate testing, because that's resulted in only the sickest patients being tested.

  • It's unknown how many people have had the virus and been unable to get the test, never sought out a test, or were completely asymptomatic.

Details: In New York City, where the outbreak was more intense, 21.2% tested positive for an antibody showing that they'd had the virus.

The big picture: This is just one test, and we'll need more like it to get a clearer picture of the virus. But eventually, they'll tell us how contagious the virus is, how fatal it is, and how many people have already been infected and thus may have immunity.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The House on Thursday voted 388-5 in favor of a $484 billion interim coronavirus relief bill that will add another $310 billion for the small business Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as provide billions in aid to hospitals and for COVID-19 testing.

Driving the news: Chamber of Congress president Suzanne Clark told Axios on Thursday that Congress' replenishment of the PPP loan fund will not be enough to sustain small businesses through the pandemic.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 2,729,274 — Total deaths: 191,614 — Total recoveries — 745,605Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 869,172 — Total deaths: 49,963 — Total recoveries — 80,934 — Total tested: 4,684,300Map.
  3. Trump latest: The maker of Lysol refuted the president's suggestion that disinfectant might be used as a treatment.
  4. Public health latest: Why the South is especially at risk.
  5. States latest: Cuomo tears into McConnell for suggesting states should declare bankruptcy. — Hogan dismisses McConnell's "blue state bailout" claim as "complete nonsense."
  6. Treatment latest: Small fragments of data from drug studies often don't tell us anything useful about effectiveness.
Kansas governor: "Way too early to call" whether schools will be open in fall

Photo: Axios Events

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly (D) said Thursday during an Axios virtual event that it's "way too early to call" whether the states' schools will reopen in the fall amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The big picture: Kelly was one of the fastest governors in the country to move to close school buildings at the start of the outbreak, making that decision in mid-March. She added that the state would "prepare for the worst" in anticipation of a second wave of the virus in the fall and be prepared whether school buildings were open or shut.

