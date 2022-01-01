Sign up for our daily briefing

Thousands more flights canceled on New Year's Day

Axios

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Dec. 27. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

More than 2,500 domestic flights have been canceled so far on Saturday, with poor weather conditions contributing to delays already exacerbated by the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Wintry conditions have so far caused 800 flights to be nixed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and more than 250 at Chicago Midway International Airport as of 3 p.m. EST.

  • Denver, Detroit and Newark have had at least 100 cancellations each due in part to snow-related problems, according to tracking service FlightAware.
  • Nearly 4,500 flights have been canceled worldwide on Saturday.

Pandemic-related staff shortages had already created record-high cancellations.

  • More than 12,000 flights have been axed between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, according to ABC News.

The state of play: The Federal Aviation Administration released a notice on Friday, warning travelers that they should expect delays to continue due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

  • "To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods," the FAA said.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Dec 31, 2021 - Health

New Year's flight cancelations pile up as Omicron spreads

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Dec. 27. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The omicron variant and winter storms are prompting fresh waves of U.S. flight cancelations heading into the New Year's holiday weekend.

Driving the news: More than 1,300 domestic flights scheduled for Friday have been cancelled as of 11:30 a.m. on Friday, per FlightAware's latest tally of flights into the U.S., departing or within the country.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bob Herman
8 hours ago - Health

Many surprise medical bills are now illegal

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

Effective today, federal law bans many types of out-of-network medical bills and puts the onus on doctors and health insurance companies to resolve their payment disputes.

Why it matters: Consumers can breathe a sigh of relief because, in many scenarios, they should no longer face unexpected charges from doctors who are not in their insurance networks.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

What we're watching in 2022

Illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios

The pandemic that never seems to end will likely dominate our attention in 2022, along with President Biden's struggling agenda and Donald Trump's continuing hold over the GOP.

  • Here’s what else Axios’ newsletter authors and expert reporters will be watching — from interest rates to Big Tech scrutiny to whether last year's climate pledges will lead to meaningful action this year. (Sign up for their newsletters here.)
Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow

