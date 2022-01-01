Thousands more flights canceled on New Year's Day

More than 2,500 domestic flights have been canceled so far on Saturday, with poor weather conditions contributing to delays already exacerbated by the Omicron variant.

Driving the news: Wintry conditions have so far caused 800 flights to be nixed at Chicago O’Hare International Airport and more than 250 at Chicago Midway International Airport as of 3 p.m. EST.

Denver, Detroit and Newark have had at least 100 cancellations each due in part to snow-related problems, according to tracking service FlightAware.

Nearly 4,500 flights have been canceled worldwide on Saturday.

Pandemic-related staff shortages had already created record-high cancellations.

More than 12,000 flights have been axed between Christmas Eve and New Year's Day, according to ABC News.

The state of play: The Federal Aviation Administration released a notice on Friday, warning travelers that they should expect delays to continue due to COVID-related staffing shortages.

"To maintain safety, traffic volume at some facilities could be reduced, which might result in delays during busy periods," the FAA said.

