Environmentalists criticized Aberdeenshire Council on Saturday for approving plans by President Trump's family business to build a second golf course in the region.

Driving the news: The council on Friday approved plans for an 18-hole golf course, to be named MacLeod after Trump's Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, next to his existing one despite objections from locals and the Scottish Environment Protective Agency, per the Scotsman.

What they're saying: Bob Ward, of the London School of Economics' Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment told the Guardian, "This decision gives a green light to the Trump organisation to further vandalise and destroy Scotland’s natural heritage

"Aberdeenshire council and the Scottish government have ignored the objections of Scottish Natural Heritage about potential further damage to world-famous sand dunes that are supposed to be protected as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, but which have already been partially destroyed by the building of the first golf course."

— Ward