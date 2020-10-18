43 mins ago - World

Officials in Scotland approve plans for new Trump golf course

President Trump at Trump Turnberry Luxury Collection Resort in Turnberry, Scotland, in 2018. Photo: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Environmentalists criticized Aberdeenshire Council on Saturday for approving plans by President Trump's family business to build a second golf course in the region.

Driving the news: The council on Friday approved plans for an 18-hole golf course, to be named MacLeod after Trump's Scottish-born mother, Mary Anne MacLeod, next to his existing one despite objections from locals and the Scottish Environment Protective Agency, per the Scotsman.

What they're saying: Bob Ward, of the London School of Economics' Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment told the Guardian, "This decision gives a green light to the Trump organisation to further vandalise and destroy Scotland’s natural heritage

"Aberdeenshire council and the Scottish government have ignored the objections of Scottish Natural Heritage about potential further damage to world-famous sand dunes that are supposed to be protected as a Site of Special Scientific Interest, but which have already been partially destroyed by the building of the first golf course."
— Ward
  • Trump International, Scotland and Aberdeenshire Council did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Senate to vote on GOP stimulus measures next week — Operation Warp Speed leader hasn't spoken with Biden team about vaccine development.
  2. Map: 38 states, D.C. see surge in cases.
  3. Health: Targeted lockdowns are the new way to control the coronavirus — Black Americans are more skeptical of a vaccine.
  4. States: N.Y. deploys "micro-cluster strategy" to target coronavirus "block by block"
  5. Business: The industries that won't recover without a vaccine.
  6. World: T 11 members of Vatican's Swiss Guard test positive for COVID-19.
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
1 hour ago - World

Armenia and Azerbaijan agree to "humanitarian ceasefire" in Nagorno-Karabakh

Women embrace as they examine the ruins of a residential house destroyed in a shelling attack in Nagorno-Karabakh. Photo: Sergei Bobylev\TASS via Getty Images

Armenia and Azerbaijan agreed to a new "humanitarian ceasefire" in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday, the two countries announced in identical statements.

Details: The truce began at midnight local time (4 p.m. ET), hours after the two countries accused each other of violating a week-old, Russian-brokered humanitarian truce, which was intended to allow the two sides to exchange prisoners and recover bodies.

Axios
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Sasse "not going to waste a single minute" on Trump's tweets

Ben Sasse speaks during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing. Photo: Kevin Dietsch/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A spokesperson for Ben Sasse, the Republican senator who this week unloaded on President Trump, said Saturday that the Nebraska politician was "not going to waste a single minute" on the president's most recent Twitter attack.

Driving the news: Trump, in a series of tweets Saturday morning, called Sasse a "liability" to the GOP and an "embarrassment to the Great State of Nebraska."

