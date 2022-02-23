College baseball's new tech experiment

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

College baseball's return this past weekend brought more than just web gems and long bombs — it also introduced a new wearable pitch-signaling device.

How it works: Multiple teams debuted the tech, which was developed by Game Day Signals and is meant to reduce sign-stealing and increase pace of play.

The coach has a transmitter, which looks like a keypad and allows him to call pitches from the dugout. If he enters 15, for example, it means fastball (1) down the middle (5).

All nine players wear wristbands with a digital display to receive the calls. The main use case right now is for pitchers but could just as easily signal batters and baserunners.

Fielders having access to those calls is more impactful than it may sound at first blush — they can position themselves based on pitch type and location.

Another option, which Florida State used, is an earpiece worn only by the catcher to receive calls from his coach.

The big picture: The minors tested similar technology last season, and MLB — still in full experimental mode — will keep an eye on how these devices perform at the college level, and how they're received by fans.

Zoom out: Technology is encroaching on America's (very traditional) pastime in a myriad of ways. Consider this possible future...