21 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Pondering a new shale powerhouse

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Expand chart
Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Shares of Concho Resources jumped yesterday on the heels of a Bloomberg report that ConocoPhillips might acquire the company.

Why it matters: The deal, if it happens, will be another sign that the pandemic-fueled industry downturn could bring new consolidation to the U.S. sector. Or maybe not.

It follows Chevron's deal to acquire the big independent producer Noble Energy announced in July (though that deal also provided Chevron new gas assets in the Mediterranean Sea).

And oil-and-gas producers Devon Energy and WPX Energy announced a merger in late September.

Go deeper: Analysts see potential Conoco-Concho deal as a 'strength-on-strength merger' (S&P Global Platts)

Go deeper

Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 14, 2020 - Energy & Environment

The contrarian case that Biden would help oil companies

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Joe Biden certainly isn't who the oil industry wants to win the presidential election — as their political spending shows — but he might be the leader the ailing sector needs.

Why it matters: Biden is vowing new emissions regulations and new restrictions on production as part of plans to hasten a transition away from fossil fuels — but what that means for the industry and markets isn't cut and dry, some analysts argue.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ben Geman, author of Generate
Oct 14, 2020 - Energy & Environment

The oil industry faces a long-term reckoning

Data: IEA; Chart: Sara Wise/Axios

The International Energy Agency's very long-term outlook released Tuesday offers useful analyses about the cloudy future of the industry and petro-states.

Why it matters: The pandemic's long-term effects and the prospect of future climate policies are together causing a rethink of the sector's financial future.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Top CEOs admit racial divide, promise to work for "real change"

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

In a striking new sign of the broader role corporations are shouldering in society, Business Roundtable — the CEOs of America's biggest companies — today announced a raft of initiatives "to advance racial equity and justice."

Why it matters: Big companies are bluntly admitting, and tackling, injustices they so long ignored and perpetuated.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow