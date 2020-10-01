New research centers will study "long-haul" COVID

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
Hospitals are opening new research programs to help understand the long-term effects of some coronavirus cases, including heart and lung damage, neurological problems and anxiety or depression, Kaiser Health News reports.
Where it stands: The Center for Post-COVID Care at Mount Sinai has enrolled 400 patients so far. Other programs are still recruiting medical professionals across many specialties, including mental health.
