11 mins ago - Sports

New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus

Ursula Perano

The New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton. Photo: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton announced on Thursday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ESPN reports.

Why it matters: Payton is the first known figure in the National Football League (NFL) to test positive for COVID-19. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has been hit by the virus, with multiple players testing positive.

  • Other professional sports leagues including Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the NBA have suspended or delayed their seasons to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
  • The NFL is not in season, but currently in its free agency period.

