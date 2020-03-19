New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton tests positive for coronavirus
The New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton. Photo: Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images
The New Orleans Saints' head coach Sean Payton announced on Thursday that he tested positive for the novel coronavirus, ESPN reports.
Why it matters: Payton is the first known figure in the National Football League (NFL) to test positive for COVID-19. The National Basketball Association (NBA) has been hit by the virus, with multiple players testing positive.
- Other professional sports leagues including Major League Baseball, the National Hockey League and the NBA have suspended or delayed their seasons to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
- The NFL is not in season, but currently in its free agency period.