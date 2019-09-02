New Jersey parade featuring governor canceled after explosives found

A New Jersey man has been taken into custody following the discovery of several explosive devices near a Labor Day parade route that was set to include an appearance by Gov. Phil Murphy, according to the Bridgewater Courier News.

What we know: According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, the alleged culprit, Thomas G. Kaiser, 55, has been arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose and third-degree possession of a destructive device.