Sign up for a daily newsletter defining what matters in business and markets

Stories

New Jersey parade featuring governor canceled after explosives found

Gov. Phil Murphy.
Photo: Kena Betancur/VIEWpress/Corbis via Getty Images

A New Jersey man has been taken into custody following the discovery of several explosive devices near a Labor Day parade route that was set to include an appearance by Gov. Phil Murphy, according to the Bridgewater Courier News.

What we know: According to the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office, the alleged culprit, Thomas G. Kaiser, 55, has been arrested and charged with second-degree possession of a destructive device for an unlawful purpose and third-degree possession of a destructive device.

  • His motive is unclear.
  • The devices had been found as a part of a separate investigation, according to NJ.com. There was no direct threat to the parade or governor, but the parade was cancelled "out of an abundance of caution," according to a release by the prosecutor's office.
  • Murphy's office also confirmed to NJ.com that the devices had not been strong enough to kill anyone.
New Jersey