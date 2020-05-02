40 mins ago - Health

New Jersey man charged with stealing N95 masks from health care workers

Axios

Prosecutors in New Jersey have now charged a second man with helping steal roughly 1,6000 N95 masks that were bound for hospital workers.

Why it matters: Hospitals have struggled to provide enough surgical masks for their workers during the coronavirus outbreak, let alone upgraded personal protective equipment (PPE) like N95s.

"Stephen Milligan, 54, faces counts of theft by unlawful taking and conspiracy to commit theft," WashPost reports.

  • "Prosecutors allege he used his access as an on-site electrical contract or at a Prudential Financial building in Iselin, N.J., to sneak into a storage area and steal cases of N95 respirator masks intended for health-care workers dealing with an influx of coronavirus patients."
  • "Another electrical contractor, 49-year-old Kevin R. Brady, was charged in late April in the alleged theft. It was not immediately clear if either had retained an attorney."

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

India's nationwide coronavirus lockdown will be extended another until May 18, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Friday. The country is now overseeing one of the longest-running lockdowns in the world.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.3 million people and killed over 237,000 worldwide as of Friday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 213,000).

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowUpdated 12 hours ago - Health
Kendall BakerJeff Tracy

Special report: War, fever and baseball in 1918

A baseball player wearing a mask in 1918. Photo: George Rinhart/Corbis via Getty Images

In January 1918, the horrors of World War I were in their final year, and Major League Baseball was preparing for its 16th season. But beneath the surface, another deadly battle was brewing. They called it the "Spanish flu."

By the numbers: Over the next 15 months, the global pandemic infected an estimated 500 million people — about a quarter of the world's population at the time — and killed as many as 100 million.

Go deeper (8 min. read)ArrowApr 6, 2020 - Sports
Jim VandeHeiMike Allen

The coronavirus crisis is way worse than feared

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's deflating, but it would be derelict to ignore: The hope of anything approximating normal in the coming months — and probably well beyond — is gone. 

Why it matters: It's great and normal to cheer for a miracle cure or sudden coronavirus retreat. But the experts who study the virus closest seem unanimous in their verdict that our health, economic and social pain will persist for many months to come. 

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowApr 25, 2020 - Health