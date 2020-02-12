New Hampshire primary: Live updates
Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images
With roughly 30% of precincts reporting, the New Hampshire primary looks like a 3-way race between Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the AP reports.
The big picture: Businessman Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael Bennet have dropped out of the race, with early returns showing disappointing results for former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.
- The returns hit particularly hard for Warren, a Massachusetts senator, who shares media districts with New Hampshire. But Sanders, hailing from Vermont, shares a similar geographical advantage.
- Biden seemed to acknowledge his shortfalls in the state ahead of time. He opted instead to head to South Carolina Tuesday, where he's the longstanding frontrunner but Sanders has been eating into his lead. A Post and Courier/Change Research poll from Feb. 2 showed him still in first, but with only a five-point lead on Sanders.