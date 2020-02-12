Updated 18 mins ago - Politics & Policy

New Hampshire primary: Live updates

Photo: Scott Eisen/Getty Images

With roughly 30% of precincts reporting, the New Hampshire primary looks like a 3-way race between Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, the AP reports.

The big picture: Businessman Andrew Yang and Sen. Michael Bennet have dropped out of the race, with early returns showing disappointing results for former VP Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

  • The returns hit particularly hard for Warren, a Massachusetts senator, who shares media districts with New Hampshire. But Sanders, hailing from Vermont, shares a similar geographical advantage.
  • Biden seemed to acknowledge his shortfalls in the state ahead of time. He opted instead to head to South Carolina Tuesday, where he's the longstanding frontrunner but Sanders has been eating into his lead. A Post and Courier/Change Research poll from Feb. 2 showed him still in first, but with only a five-point lead on Sanders.

New Hampshire polls show Sanders, Buttigieg on top in final stretch

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders maintains a slight lead over Pete Buttigieg in the upcoming New Hampshire primary, according to new polls conducted by the University of New Hampshire for CNN and WBZ/Boston Globe/Suffolk University.

Why it matters: The high-stakes primary is just two days away. Sanders and Buttigieg finished in a virtual tie in last week's Iowa caucuses, and both candidates appear set for another strong performance in a state Sanders won by more than 20 points in 2016.

Ursula Perano

Bernie Sanders rises to No. 1 in first post-Iowa national poll

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders is leading the 2020 pack while former Mayor Michael Bloomberg has surged to third, a national poll by Quinnipiac showed Monday.

By the numbers: Quinnipiac found Sanders with 25%, former Vice President Joe Biden with 17%, Bloomberg with 15%, Sen. Elizabeth Warren with 14%, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 10% and Sen. Amy Klobuchar with 4%. No other candidate polled above 2%.

Alexi McCammond

Biden to head straight to South Carolina ahead of New Hampshire results

Joe Biden campaigning in South Carolina in November. Photo: Sean Rayford/Getty Images

Campaigns are already deploying staff, surrogates and even the candidates themselves to South Carolina to get a jump start on what many view as the most important of the early-voting states.

Driving the news: Joe Biden said that he will be skipping his New Hampshire primary night party to fly to South Carolina this evening, where he will address New Hampshires supporters via livestream as results roll in.

