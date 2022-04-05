New factory orders fall in February

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Data: FRED; Chart: Baidi Wang/Axios

New factory orders fell in February for the first time in nine months.

By the numbers: New orders decreased $2.7 billion or 0.5% to $542.0 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today, in line with expectations.

This followed a 1.5% January increase.

Of note: Part of the drop could be attributable to consumers shifting spending back to services, following more than two years of pandemic-inducted spending on goods that helped to crash the world's supply chains.

Data last week pointed to a seven-month high in consumer spending on services for the month of February.

Details: The decline was led by transportation equipment (-5.3%), down following three consecutive monthly increases.