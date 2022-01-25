Sign up for our daily briefing

Odds of a New England blizzard this weekend are increasing

Andrew Freedman

Computer model projection from the European Ensemble showing a powerful low pressure area moving up the East Coast on Jan. 29, 2022.

A high-impact, powerful winter storm is becoming more likely to affect parts of New England and potentially the Mid-Atlantic states this weekend.

Threat level: The storm, now simulated by most of the reliable computer models used as weather forecasting tools, could bring upwards of a foot of snow, blizzard conditions due to high winds and heavy snow and coastal flooding from Long Island to Maine.

The big picture: How strong the storm becomes and where it tracks depends on a complex interaction between disturbances in two branches of the jet stream — the corridor of fast-flowing winds at about 30,000 feet, which helps steer and energize weather systems.

  • A disturbance across the Southwest on Wednesday and Thursday is projected to link up with energy in the northern or polar jet stream Thursday night and into Friday, carving out a large southward dip or trough in the jet stream and forming an area of low pressure at the surface.
  • This low may start out humbly, spreading light rain and snow from the Carolinas to the Mid-Atlantic Friday into Friday night, but as it moves north-northeast, it could undergo rapid intensification, becoming a bomb cyclone swirling somewhere near Cape Cod by Saturday.
  • This would put it in a classic position for a nor'easter, a storm named for its gale to storm-force winds blowing from the northeast to southwest. Such storms can often produce high waves and storm surge flooding that erode coastal areas and can flood low-lying areas in Boston, for example.
  • The National Weather Service forecast office in Boston warned of the coastal flood risk in a forecast discussion Tuesday, stating: "Astronomical tides will be high on Saturday. Strong winds driving the water toward shore will bring surges that could cause coastal flooding along vulnerable sections of the east and south coasts."

Details: Since the storm is a few days away, it is too early to make specific snowfall predictions, but computer model guidance has been consistent enough to sketch out the contours of the forecast.

  • Areas to the north and east of Philadelphia will have the greatest chances of seeing significant amounts of snow.
  • Southern New England, coastal New Hampshire and Maine look to be the most likely areas to see amounts on the order of 6-12 inches and higher.
A tweet previously embedded here has been deleted or was tweeted from an account that has been suspended or deleted.
  • The exact track and intensity of the storm will determine where the heaviest snow falls, and could make the difference between a blizzard that stretches from New York City to Boston and one that mainly affects eastern New England.
  • There is still the possibility that the storm will not move close enough to the coast and intensify sufficiently to produce heavy snow, high winds and coastal flooding. However, the no-storm scenarios have become less likely on Tuesday.

The intrigue: As the storm approaches New England, it will traverse record warm ocean waters for this time of year, which could help intensify the system and also may introduce some sleet or rain into the mix along coastal areas.

  • The Gulf of Maine in particular is one of the fastest-warming ocean regions on Earth, a trend tied to climate change and other factors.
  • Waters have also been getting milder south of New England, which can influence nor'easters and other storms.

What's next: After this storm moves through, the weather pattern may turn milder for the first part of February, particularly across the Midwest and East.

Go deeper

Zachary BasuHans Nichols
17 mins ago - World

Scoop: Qatar emir to visit White House on Monday

The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leaves the White House after meeting President Trump in 2019. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The emir of Qatar will meet with President Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss Afghanistan as well as contingency plans to provide natural gas to Europe in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Europe's reliance on Russia for 40% of its natural gas is undermining Biden's attempts to coordinate "massive" sanctions to be imposed from both sides of the Atlantic if Russia invades. The White House wants Qatar to help ensure European countries can enforce tough sanctions without risking an energy crisis.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: There won't be "American forces moving into Ukraine"

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that he does not foresee U.S. troops moving into Ukraine.

Why it matters: Biden's comments come as tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist, and a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears increasingly likely.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Biden admin withdraws temporary vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers — New York Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Hochul's mask mandate for public areas — Sarah Palin tests positive, delaying defamation trial — Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow