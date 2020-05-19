1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus is creating new kinds of work

Making sure we can safely return to work and public life post-coronavirus will require new rules, new equipment — and even whole new jobs.

The big picture: The U.S. needs anywhere from 100,000 to 300,000 contact tracers, whose job it is to keep track of people who have been exposed to the virus and give them advice on how to contain it, the New York Times' Jacey Fortin writes.

  • There are already several thousand people doing the job today. It pays between $17 and $25 an hour and can be done from home via phone.
  • "As communities begin to open up and more people venture outside their homes, the job is expected to become more crucial — and more difficult," Fortin notes.

Another post-pandemic job will be that of temperature checkers, who will station themselves at offices and schools to screen people.

  • The Washington Post already has job openings for such workers.

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil overtook the United Kingdom to become the country with the third-highest number of novel coronavirus infections as case numbers spike. And it reported on Tuesday a record number of deaths in a single day.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.8 million people and killed more than 322,200 as of Tuesday evening. Over 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.5 million from 12.2 million tests).

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 4,892,550 — Total deaths: 322,821 — Total recoveries — 1,686,448Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m. ET: 1,527,355 — Total deaths: 91,845 — Total recoveries: 289,392 — Total tested: 12,233,987Map.
  3. World: The U.S. and Canada agreed to extend non-essential travel restrictions between borders for another 30 days.
  4. Federal response: Trump dismisses FDA warnings about hydroxychloroquine — The Treasury Department and Federal Reserve think the worst could be yet to come for America's economy.
  5. Business: Coronavirus is creating new kinds of workCompanies weigh permanent work-from-homePier 1 to permanently close following bankruptcy.
  6. Education: NYU will resume in-person classes in fall.
  7. Jobs: Travel-related unemployment tops 51% ahead of Memorial Day weekend.
U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

A federal judge ruled on Tuesday that Texas must give all of its 16 million voters the option of casting mail ballots amid coronavirus concerns.

Why it matters: The decision expands voting by mail from Texans over 65 or with health conditions preventing them from voting in person in the July elections. It will likely be appealed by the Republican state attorney, per AP.

