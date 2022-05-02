BlackRock, the world's largest asset manager, released a new exchange traded fund (ETF) last week that tracks the cryptocurrency industry, with the iShares Blockchain and Tech ETF.

Why it matters: A crypto product from the investing giant is another signal that traditional finance is not ignoring blockchain technology any longer.

What they're saying: Rachel Aguirre, head of U.S. iShares Product at BlackRock, said in a news release, “We believe the moment is now to embrace these forward-looking investment themes before the market recognizes their full potential.”

The intrigue: The crypto industry wants an ETF very badly, but the one it really wants would track the day-to-day price of bitcoin.

Details: BlackRock's fund includes 35 equities, plus various flavors of cash holdings. It has a management fee of 0.47%. The top five equities are (in descending order):

Coinbase , the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

, the country's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain, both bitcoin mining firms.

and Riot Blockchain, both bitcoin mining firms. Galaxy Digital , an investment management firm, with a founder who once earned a New Yorker profile.

, an investment management firm, with a founder who once earned a New Yorker profile. IBM, the IT company.

Its fourth largest holding is actually BlackRock Cash Fund Treasury, which is basically all dollars and U.S. Treasuries.

Lots of its holdings are in mining, and some are familiar companies that do a little crypto dabbling, such as Robinhood and PayPal.

In the weeds: Silvergate is the bank many companies in crypto use. Silvergate holds $13.3 billion in cryptocurrency company assets, but it's only 0.29% of the ETF's holdings, one of the lowest allocations.

Similarly, NVIDIA only represents 4.21% of the fund, though it's kind of the original indirect crypto equity (its processors can be used for certain kinds of proof-of-work mining).

Be smart: Investing in equities because you like cryptocurrency is kind of like ordering a pizza because you've got a taste for tomatoes — that logic will work for some people, but not everybody.

The bottom line: The ETF has less than $5 million under management so far.