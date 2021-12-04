Sign up for our daily briefing

Nevada governor apologizes for state's forced removal of Native children

Photo: Ethan Miller via Getty Images

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) on Friday apologized for the state's role in forcibly removing hundreds of Native American children from their families in the 19th and mid-20th centuries, the Reno Gazette Journal reports.

Why it matters: Nevada, like other states at the time, participated in federal efforts to assimilate Indigenous people into white society, helping set up residential schools where children from at least 200 different tribal nations were forced to reject their cultures and traditions on a daily basis. Many endured abuse and long-term trauma.

What they're saying: "Though it was the federal government that established a policy to 'kill the Indian to save the man,' it was the state of Nevada that sold the bonds to fund this school, and it's the state that now manages much of this land," Sisolak said at a press conference after a meeting with Nevada tribal leaders and Interior officials, per RGJ.

  • "On the behalf of this state I want to make an apology," he said, calling the history "abhorrent."
  • "Acknowledging this role will not heal the pain … However, this is the beginning, and I’m proud to be the governor to take that first step."
  • The state is fully cooperating with federal officials, he added.

The big picture: The Biden administration announced an investigation into Indian boarding schools after the remains of 215 Indigenous children were unearthed at the site of an old Canadian residential school in June.

  • "We want people to put this into perspective that what happened to Native kids here at Stewart, happened to thousands of other Native kids at other boarding schools in other states," Bobbi Rahder, director of the Stewart Indian School Cultural Center and Museum, told RGJ in September.

Axios
21 hours ago - Health

Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Nevada's Public Employees' Benefits Program Board voted Thursday to charge workers enrolled in public employee health insurance plans a surcharge of up to $55 a month if they're not vaccinated against COVID-19, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Why it matters: Nevada is the first state to announce such a move, per AP.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Updated 8 mins ago - Technology

A dark view of the future of autonomous weapons

A still from the video "If Human: Kill ( )." Image: Future of Life Institute

A new short film warns of the coming risks posed by the development and proliferation of lethal autonomous weapons.

Why it matters: Drones with the ability to autonomously target and kill without the assistance of a human operator are reportedly already being used on battlefields, and time is running out to craft a global ban of what could be a destabilizing and terrifying new class of weapon.

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Coronavirus variant surveillance varies widely by state — Omicron cases confirmed in 5 U.S. states America probably won't lead the effort to understand Omicron.
  2. Vaccines: Omicron adds urgency to vaccinating world — Omicron fuels the case for COVID boosters — Moderna loses patent battles tied to COVID vaccine — Pfizer could have vaccine data for children under five by end of 2021, CEO says.
  3. Politics: Nevada to impose insurance surcharge on unvaccinated state workers — New Jersey GOP lawmakers defy statehouse COVID policy — Oklahoma sues Biden administration over Pentagon vaccine mandate — Omicron travel bans are sign of what's to come.
  4. World: WHO: Delta health measures help fight Omicron — COVID cases surge in South Africa in sign Omicron wave is coming — Germany approves new restrictions for unvaccinated people.
  5. Variant tracker: Where different strains are spreading.
