Gene therapy could pursue the Netflix model

A Netflix-type model could lower the cost of one-time gene therapy treatments, said Jane Barlow, the chief clinical officer for Real Endpoints, a data analytics company for the healthcare industry.

Why it matters: Current medicines spread their costs out over time. Gene therapy treatments are likely to cost the health care system billions of dollars, and drugmakers are already having to come up with creative ways to get paid for high-cost drugs, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.