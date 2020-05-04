19 mins ago - Health

Gene therapy could pursue the Netflix model

Jacob Knutson

A Netflix-type model could lower the cost of one-time gene therapy treatments, said Jane Barlow, the chief clinical officer for Real Endpoints, a data analytics company for the healthcare industry.

Why it matters: Current medicines spread their costs out over time. Gene therapy treatments are likely to cost the health care system billions of dollars, and drugmakers are already having to come up with creative ways to get paid for high-cost drugs, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.

Watch: A conversation on medical research during a crisis

Axios hosts a live, virtual event on the impact of the coronavirus on biomedical innovations and the challenges of making treatments like gene therapy affordable and accessible, featuring the FDA's Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research Dr. Peter Marks, Rep. Scott Peters (D-Calif.) and Real Endpoints EVP & Chief Clinical Officer Dr. Jane Barlow. 

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 3,544,281 — Total deaths: 248,816 — Total recoveries — 1,136,803Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 1,166,083 — Total deaths: 67,913 — Total recoveries — 180,303 — Total tested: 7,123,222Map.
  3. Congress: Why Congress is lagging on remote voting amid the pandemic.
  4. Public health: FDA promises coronavirus vaccine will meet high safety standards
  5. Trump administration: New modeling privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: A coronavirus-infected hurricane season is the next catastrophe.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Marisa Fernandez

CDC privately projects significant May surge in coronavirus cases and deaths

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is projecting that by June 1, the U.S. will see a surge in daily new coronavirus cases from about 25,000 to 200,000, and an increase in daily deaths from about 1,750 to about 3,000, according to an internal document obtained by the New York Times.

Why it matters: The internal modeling comes as the federal government and individual states have been working to reopen parts of the economy after a seven-week shutdown.

