Netanyahu declares victory in Likud primary as Israel heads for third elections

Netanyahu poster at a rally
Supporters hold up banners as thousands of people attend a rally against the Netanyahu indictment on November 26, 2019 in Tel Aviv, Israel. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that he had won a "giant victory" in the primary race for leadership of his ruling Likud Party Thursday night, the AP reports.

Why it matters: If the early results hold, it would be the first hurdle cleared by the embattled prime minister as Israel heads for its third elections in less than a year. Netanyahu, who is seeking to maintain immunity after being indicted last month on corruption charges, pledged to convince President Trump to recognize Israeli sovereignty over the Jordan Valley and all settlements in the West Bank in a last-ditch campaign promise ahead of Thursday's primary.

