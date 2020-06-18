Nerdwallet CEO sees increased interest in investing, refinancing

Nerdwallet has seen an increase in interest in unemployment, investing and refinancing on its website, founder and CEO Tim Chen said at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

The big picture: People are looking to take advantage of stimulus programs, especially now that independent contractors qualify for the benefit, Chen said. Chen also said the site saw more brokerage accounts open in March and April than it expected for the entire year. People are also refinancing to take advantage of better mortgage rates, which have dropped since the pandemic began.