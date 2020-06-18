48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Nerdwallet CEO sees increased interest in investing, refinancing

Photo: Axios screenshot

Nerdwallet has seen an increase in interest in unemployment, investing and refinancing on its website, founder and CEO Tim Chen said at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

The big picture: People are looking to take advantage of stimulus programs, especially now that independent contractors qualify for the benefit, Chen said. Chen also said the site saw more brokerage accounts open in March and April than it expected for the entire year. People are also refinancing to take advantage of better mortgage rates, which have dropped since the pandemic began.

Go deeper

Felix Salmon
47 mins ago - Economy & Business

The amorality of finance is at the core of America's biggest issues

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Economics is rarely aligned with morality. That's one lesson from the looting example I wrote about last week: Looting is harmful to society, and is criminalized for good reason, even though it can have positive economic consequences.

Why it matters: The disconnect between economic and moral imperatives lies at the heart of the biggest issues facing America today, from the rising appeal of socialism to the question of how to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Former Olympian Lauryn Williams calls for financial literacy provisions in next stimulus package

Photo: Axios screenshot

Lauryn Williams, a former Olympian turned financial adviser, said she'd like to see provisions for financial literacy that targets millennials included in Congress' next coronavirus relief package.

The big picture: Williams said guidelines from the government would outweigh the people who give bad advice to millennials to capitalize off of them. Young people should have access to government sources to "optimize" their finances, Williams said, such as guidance on how much to put in an emergency fund and the most effective way to pay down debt.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
2 hours ago - Health

Trump calls coronavirus testing "overrated," says it "makes us look bad"

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal published Thursday that he personally thinks testing for coronavirus is "overrated," arguing that it has led to an increase in confirmed cases in the U.S. that "makes us look bad."

Why it matters: The ability to test and isolate patients who have tested positive for the coronavirus is viewed by health experts as critical to being able to safely reopen the economy.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow