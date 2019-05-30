A record 381 permits were issued this season during a narrow window of improved weather. With support teams, there were upwards of 600 total climbers, per the BBC.

The New York Times described “a crowded, unruly scene reminiscent of Lord of the Flies” near the summit, and reported that climbers were left exposed to the elements for extended periods due to overcrowding.

This has been the 4th deadliest climbing season on record. The deadliest came in 2015 when a massive earthquake triggered an avalanche.

Nepali Minister for Information and Communication Gokul Prasad Baskota tells Axios that climbing Everest is “a life threatening adventure” and the government should not be blamed for accidents that occur in such an unpredictable environment.

Baskota said the government would work to improve weather forecasts and look into other possible precautions, but said climbers and tour guides should ensure their own fitness and training.

The bottom line: Nepal is home to 8 of the world’s 10 highest peaks and mountaineering is vital to the country's tourism industry, with $5 million flowing directly to the government last year, and many other sectors benefiting.