Nepal: Police clash with protesters over U.S. grant for infrastructure project

Ivana Saric

Demonstrators clash with police during a protest against the proposed grant agreement from the Millennium Challenge Corporation in Kathmandu on Feb. 20. Photo: Prakash Mathema/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Nepal fired tear gas and water cannons on Sunday at protesters rallying against a $500 million U.S. grant for an infrastructure project in the country, which demonstrators believe comes with unacceptable conditions, Reuters reported.

Driving the news: Provided by the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), an independent U.S. government foreign aid agency, the grant would fund the construction of a 187 mile power transmission line and a road improvement project in the country, per Reuters.

  • MCC agreed to provide the grant in 2017, and it was presented for ratification to the parliament on Sunday, per Reuters.

State of play: Government officials have said that the grant comes with no conditions and would not have to be repaid, according to Reuters.

  • However, opponents of the grant argue that Nepalese lawmakers wouldn't have enough oversight over the board directing the project, thereby undermining the country's laws and sovereignty.
  • Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, Nepal's minister for communication and information technology, put forth the proposal and told parliament that the grant would be an "important tool for the socio-economic development of the country," Reuters reported.
  • The U.S. Embassy in Nepal issued a statement Saturday calling the grant a "gift from the American people and a partnership between our nations that will bring jobs and infrastructure to Nepal and improve the lives of Nepalis."
  • "This project was requested by the Nepali government and the Nepali people and designed to transparently reduce poverty and grow the economy of Nepal," it added.

The big picture: The grant has been subject to growing opposition, led by the country's Communist parties, per AP.

  • Some protesters were injured in the clashes Sunday, Reuters reported.
  • They were not the first protests to take place this week over the grant, as hundreds of protesters clashed with police on Wednesday, resulting in injuries on both sides and dozens of protesters being detained, per AP.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler
Updated 31 mins ago - World

Biden and Putin are live-blogging a pre-war

Vladamir Putin and President Biden are hosted by the Swiss president in Geneva last June. Photo: Brendan SmialowskiI/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and Vladimir Putin are each trying to shape the narrative of what is happening in Ukraine and get inside the heads of a global audience — and each other — to gain the upper hand in an information war as a possible prelude to a real one.

Why it matters: U.S. officials say Putin is stoking disinformation in order to blame Ukraine if Russia invades. The White House is trying to announce Putin's plays before he runs them — a novel and risky strategy they hope might stave off an invasion, or at least help unify the international community against it.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
Updated 31 mins ago - Economy & Business

Employers' uphill fight

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Executives are facing a big surprise as they call employees back. Companies and workers are living in two different realities when it comes to returning to the office.

What's happening: Much-delayed return-to-work dates are back as America moves past Omicron.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Emily PeckErica Pandey
Updated 2 hours ago - Economy & Business

2022: One of the hardest times to run a company

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

2022 is shaping up to be one of the hardest years ever to run a company — even harder than 2020, when the pandemic first hit, corporate leaders and analysts tell us.

Why it matters: Uncertainty, CEOs' dreaded nemesis, abounds. Supply chain snarls, lingering COVID disruptions, labor shortages, inflation, rising pay and soaring demands for new benefits and work flexibility are driving up costs and complexity.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow