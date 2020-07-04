Neil Young in Sept. 2019 in East Troy, Wisconsin. Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images
Neil Young spoke out against President Trump this weekend for using two of his songs at a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore.
Flashback: Young's management company had a similar grievance with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, saying that the then-candidate was not allowed to use 'Rockin' in the Free World' for his candidacy announcement in 2015.
Driving the news: The Rolling Stones threatened to sue the president this week for using the band's songs at campaign rallies, AP reports.
What they're saying: "I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me," Young tweeted in response to his song "Like a Hurricane" being played before the Fourth of July event on Friday.
- "This is NOT ok with me..." he said, in response to a video of his song "Rockin' in the Free World" being played during the event.
- Trump's campaign and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.