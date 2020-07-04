1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Neil Young blasts Trump for using his music at Rushmore

Neil Young in Sept. 2019 in East Troy, Wisconsin. Photo: Gary Miller/Getty Images

Neil Young spoke out against President Trump this weekend for using two of his songs at a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore.

Flashback: Young's management company had a similar grievance with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, saying that the then-candidate was not allowed to use 'Rockin' in the Free World' for his candidacy announcement in 2015.

Driving the news: The Rolling Stones threatened to sue the president this week for using the band's songs at campaign rallies, AP reports.

What they're saying: "I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me," Young tweeted in response to his song "Like a Hurricane" being played before the Fourth of July event on Friday.

  • "This is NOT ok with me..." he said, in response to a video of his song "Rockin' in the Free World" being played during the event.
  • Trump's campaign and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Orion Rummler
2 hours ago - Health

15 states broke single-day coronavirus records this week

Data: Compiled from state health departments by Axios; Map: Danielle Alberti/Axios

At least 15 states broke their single-day novel coronavirus infection records this week, according to state health department data reviewed by Axios.

The big picture: The number of coronavirus cases increased in the vast majority of states over the last week, and decreased in only two states plus the District of Columbia, Axios' Andrew Withershoop and Caitlin Owens report.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 11,143,945 — Total deaths: 527,681 — Total recoveries — 6,004,593Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,818,588 — Total deaths: 129,584 — Total recoveries: 883,561 — Total tested: 34,213,497Map.
  3. States: Photos of America's pandemic July 4 ICU beds in Arizona's hot spot reach near capacity.
  4. Public health: U.S. coronavirus infections hit record highs for 3 straight days.
  5. Politics: Trump extends PPP application deadlineKimberly Guilfoyle tests positive.
  6. World: Mexican leaders call for tighter border control as infections rise in U.S.
  7. Sports: 31 MLB players test positive as workouts resume.
  8. 1 📽 thing: Drive-in movie theaters are making a comeback.
Rashaan Ayesh
3 hours ago - Health

In photos: America celebrates July 4 during global pandemic

Photo: Francine Orr/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images

The U.S. has already celebrated Easter, graduations and so much more during the coronavirus pandemic, and now it can add July 4 to the list.

The state of play: Axios' Stef Kight writes public parades and fireworks displays around much of the country are being canceled to prevent mass gatherings where the virus could spread. Hot-dog contests and concerts will play to empty stands and virtual audiences — all while American pride treads an all-time low.

