Neil Young spoke out against President Trump this weekend for using two of his songs at a Fourth of July celebration at Mount Rushmore.

Flashback: Young's management company had a similar grievance with Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, saying that the then-candidate was not allowed to use 'Rockin' in the Free World' for his candidacy announcement in 2015.

Driving the news: The Rolling Stones threatened to sue the president this week for using the band's songs at campaign rallies, AP reports.

What they're saying: "I stand in solidarity with the Lakota Sioux & this is NOT ok with me," Young tweeted in response to his song "Like a Hurricane" being played before the Fourth of July event on Friday.