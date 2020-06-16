52 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Nebraska Democrats call on Senate nominee to drop out over lewd text messages

Chris Janicek campaign sign in Omaha on Tuesday. Photo: Nati Harnik/AP

The Nebraska Democratic Party has asked its 2020 Senate nominee Chris Janicek to drop out of the race after he sent sexually explicit text messages suggesting a staff member needed to get "laid," per the Omaha World-Herald.

The state of play: A staffer included in the group text reported the messages to the Nebraska Democratic Party, which has since said it will no longer support Janicek's bid. The Democratic National Committee will also withdraw support. Janicek has apologized but says he will remain in the race.

  • "This is a moment in time where I made a terrible mistake in a text message," Janicek said.
  • Per the Omaha World-Herald, Janicek also apologized to the group he was texting: "I hope everyone understands, including you ... that this is a joke ... I'm going on no sleep and a bunch of exuberant excitement and I think I was out of line now that I read my text back I apologize."

The big picture: Janicek, a baker from Omaha, is gearing up to run against incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse (R). Sasse won his Senate race by more than 30 points in 2014 and is heavily favored in November.

Go deeper

Axios
4 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Getting bad cops off the streets

President Trump speaks during an event on police reform in the Rose Garden. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP

President Trump hinted on Tuesday at a small potential area of bipartisan consensus on policing.

Why it matters: America's police departments do a bad job of keeping bad cops off the streets, with unsurprising and unacceptable results.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Ina Fried
Updated 13 mins ago - Technology

AT&T confirms thousands of job cuts, 250 store closings

Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

AT&T confirmed to Axios it is planning widespread job cuts that include managers and executives, in addition to 3,400 technician and clerical jobs. It will also close 250 retail stores, impacting 1,300 retail jobs.

Why it matters: While the cuts can't be separated from the COVID-19 impact on the economy, the moves also come as the mobile industry has consolidated from four national players to three following T-Mobile's acquisition of Sprint.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump administration sues to block publication of John Bolton's book

Photo: Melissa Sue Gerrits/Getty Images

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit in federal court on Tuesday seeking to block former national security adviser John Bolton from publishing his tell-all book on June 23, claiming that Bolton breached his contract by failing to complete a pre-publication review for classified information.

The big picture: The memoir by Bolton, a prolific note taker, is expected to shed light on alleged misconduct by President Trump related to his dealings with foreign countries. Trump claimed on Monday that Bolton would have a "very strong criminal problem" if he proceeded with publishing the book, stating: “I will consider every conversation with me as president to be highly classified."

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow