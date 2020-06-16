Nebraska Democrats call on Senate nominee to drop out over lewd text messages

The Nebraska Democratic Party has asked its 2020 Senate nominee Chris Janicek to drop out of the race after he sent sexually explicit text messages suggesting a staff member needed to get "laid," per the Omaha World-Herald.

The state of play: A staffer included in the group text reported the messages to the Nebraska Democratic Party, which has since said it will no longer support Janicek's bid. The Democratic National Committee will also withdraw support. Janicek has apologized but says he will remain in the race.

"This is a moment in time where I made a terrible mistake in a text message," Janicek said.

Per the Omaha World-Herald, Janicek also apologized to the group he was texting: "I hope everyone understands, including you ... that this is a joke ... I'm going on no sleep and a bunch of exuberant excitement and I think I was out of line now that I read my text back I apologize."

The big picture: Janicek, a baker from Omaha, is gearing up to run against incumbent Sen. Ben Sasse (R). Sasse won his Senate race by more than 30 points in 2014 and is heavily favored in November.