NCAA president: Unlikely schools will have uniform start date

NCAA President Mark Emmert. Photo: Joseph/The Washington Post via Getty Images

NCAA President Mark Emmert said that it's not likely all schools will simultaneously be ready to start their seasons this fall, in an interview on Friday night.

Why it matters: States across the country are seeing varying impacts from the coronavirus — making it more reasonable that teams will have varying start dates and total number of games for the season, AP writes.

What he's saying: Emmert wants to ensure all 130 teams across 10 conferences and 41 states have the same amount of time for pre-season preparation.

  • “All the various (NCAA) member committees and the conferences are all talking about: What does it mean if we have that sort of scenario where we’ve got different opening times or different opening models."
  • "If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus. That doesn't mean it has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you've got to treat the health and well-being of athletes as much as the regular students. So if a school doesn't reopen, then they aren't going to be playing sports."
  • “What does it mean if you look at a conference, for example, if a conference has some schools open and some not? “You can’t run a regular schedule if you’ve got that scenario. How do you adjust all the rules to provide as much flexibility as you possibly can to let student-athletes have a good experience in that season?”

FDA chief self-quarantines after exposure to person with coronavirus

President Trump listens to Hahn at a White House coronavirus task force briefing on April 24. Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn entered self-quarantine on Friday for two weeks after recently coming into contact with someone who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, FDA spokesperson Stephanie Caccomo told Axios on Saturday.

Driving the news: In the White House, Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and President Trump's valet tested positive for the coronavirus this week. The FDA declined to comment on who Hahn had come into contact with.

FDA chief self-quarantines after exposure to person with coronavirus

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 3,961,594 — Total deaths: 275,397 — Total recoveries — 1,334,463Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10:30 a.m. ET: 1,284,708 — Total deaths: 77,178 — Total recoveries — 198,993 — Total tested: 8,408,788Map.
  3. Business: Rural and minority-owned small businesses likely left out of PPP loans U.S. economy falls off a cliff.
  4. Trump admin: Trump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus pacakge _ Emails obtained by AP contradict White House line on CDC reopening guidance.
  5. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings
  6. Public health: Children living under coronavirus lockdowns struggle with anxiety Doctors urgently study COVID-19 in kids — How the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Obama raises alarm that "rule of law is at risk" after DOJ drops prosecution of Michael Flynn

Obama speaks at an Obama Foundation event in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in December 2019. Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama is concerned that the "basic understanding of the rule of law is at risk" due to the Justice Department dropping charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn, he said in a private phone call with former members of his administration obtained by Yahoo News.

Driving the news: Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Friday accused Attorney General Bill Barr of doing President Trump's "political bidding" by interfering in criminal cases, including the DOJ's prosecution of Flynn.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow2 hours ago - Politics & Policy