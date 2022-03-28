The 2022 men's Final Four is full of "Blue Bloods," all of whom suit up in blue. If ever there was a time for an "Eiffel 65" halftime show, it's next weekend in New Orleans.

Why it matters: An upset-filled tournament will conclude with a battle of juggernauts. Three of the four all-time winningest programs will be featured, along with Villanova, which has won two of the past five titles.

Duke: 2,214 wins (4th); 17 Final Fours (t-3rd); five championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015)

2,214 wins (4th); 17 Final Fours (t-3rd); five championships (1991, 1992, 2001, 2010, 2015) North Carolina: 2,294 wins (3rd); 21 Final Fours (1st); six championships (1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017)

2,294 wins (3rd); 21 Final Fours (1st); six championships (1957, 1982, 1993, 2005, 2009, 2017) Kansas: 2,328 wins (1st); 16 Final Fours (5th); three championships (1952, 1988, 2008)

2,328 wins (1st); 16 Final Fours (5th); three championships (1952, 1988, 2008) Villanova: 1,817 wins (19th); seven Final Fours (t-10th); three championships (1985, 2016, 2018)

The intrigue: The Duke-UNC rivalry is over 100 years old, but they've never gone head-to-head in the tournament. Until now. In Mike Krzyzewski's final season.

"Duke-UNC in the Final Four to either send Coach K to the national championship or end his career... A veritable Mad Libs of sportswriter narrative cliché fantasies ... If a Disney screenwriter drew it up I would be like 'lmao calm down u freak'... this cannot happen."

— Emma Baccallieri, SI

The odds: Duke (+160) is the title favorite, per FanDuel, followed by Kansas (+180), Villanova (+450) and UNC (+500). On March 14, FanDuel took a $300,000 bet on Duke at 17-1, which would pay a net $5.1 million.

