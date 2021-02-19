Sign up for our daily briefing
A person sanitizing seats at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, in January 2021. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images
The NCAA announced Friday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend this year's men’s basketball championship in Indiana and some rounds of the women’s tournament in Texas.
Details: The NCAA said it would permit up to 25% capacity at all men’s tournament venues and 17% capacity at all women’s tournament venues from the Sweet 16 through the Final Four.
- Attendance will be limited to participants, coaches, staff, family members of student athletes and a reduced number of fans.
- All attendees must wear face coverings and be physically distanced during the events.
What they're saying: “The number one priority for decisions around the tournament continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone participating in the event,” said NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline.
- “We have been in regular conversations with the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group and local health officials to make sure we have the right protocols in place to provide a safe environment."