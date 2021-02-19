Sign up for our daily briefing

NCAA to allow limited fans at basketball tournaments

A person sanitizing seats at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, in January 2021. Photo: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The NCAA announced Friday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend this year's men’s basketball championship in Indiana and some rounds of the women’s tournament in Texas.

Details: The NCAA said it would permit up to 25% capacity at all men’s tournament venues and 17% capacity at all women’s tournament venues from the Sweet 16 through the Final Four.

  • Attendance will be limited to participants, coaches, staff, family members of student athletes and a reduced number of fans.
  • All attendees must wear face coverings and be physically distanced during the events.

What they're saying: “The number one priority for decisions around the tournament continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone participating in the event,” said NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline.

  • “We have been in regular conversations with the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group and local health officials to make sure we have the right protocols in place to provide a safe environment."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coinbase valued above $100 billion, ahead of direct listing

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase was valued at just over $100 billion in a recent private market share sale ahead of its upcoming public listing, Axios has learned from multiple sources.

Why it matters: Coinbase could go public at a higher initial valuation than any other U.S. tech company since Facebook.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Manchin to vote “no” on Tanden’s nomination for White House budget office director

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV). Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Sen. Joe Manchin announced Friday that he will vote against Neera Tanden, President Biden's nominee to be director of the Office and Management and Budget.

Why it matters: Manchin's opposition seriously imperils Tanden's nomination, as she will now need at least one Republican vote to be confirmed.

Axios
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Water crisis expands beyond Texas

Icicles hang off the State Highway 195 sign yesterday in Killeen, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Broken pumps, burst pipes and chemical shortages have left millions without potable water after this week's devastating winter storm.

The big picture: Millions of people across the South have been told to boil water, with thawing temperatures expected to reveal the extent of the damage to infrastructure.

