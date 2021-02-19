The NCAA announced Friday it will allow a limited number of fans to attend this year's men’s basketball championship in Indiana and some rounds of the women’s tournament in Texas.

Details: The NCAA said it would permit up to 25% capacity at all men’s tournament venues and 17% capacity at all women’s tournament venues from the Sweet 16 through the Final Four.

Attendance will be limited to participants, coaches, staff, family members of student athletes and a reduced number of fans.

All attendees must wear face coverings and be physically distanced during the events.

What they're saying: “The number one priority for decisions around the tournament continues to be the safety and well-being of everyone participating in the event,” said NCAA Chief Medical Officer Brian Hainline.