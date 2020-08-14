NCAA postpones Division I fall championships

Photo: G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images
The NCAA announced Thursday that it has postponed Division I fall championships as individual conferences cancel their seasons due to concerns tied to the coronavirus.
Why it matters: Universities have tried to find ways to safely move forward with fall sports, a major source of revenue for schools. Fall championships for Division II and III were already put on hold.
The state of play: NCAA President Mark Emmert said the championships were mainly postponed because there are not enough schools participating, ESPN reports.
- The decision will impact 22 championships, including FCS football.
- Some FCS schools plan to move forward with non-conference football games, but won't have a NCAA-sponsored championship, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, chair of the NCAA's Football Oversight Committee, told ESPN.
What to watch: Emmert supports the idea of using bubbles for NCAA championships in the first half of 2021, saying it's "perfectly viable for many sports," ESPN notes.
- "If we need to do a bubble model and that's the only way we can do it, then we'll figure that out."