NCAA postpones Division I fall championships

The NCAA announced Thursday that it has postponed Division I fall championships as individual conferences cancel their seasons due to concerns tied to the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Universities have tried to find ways to safely move forward with fall sports, a major source of revenue for schools. Fall championships for Division II and III were already put on hold.

The state of play: NCAA President Mark Emmert said the championships were mainly postponed because there are not enough schools participating, ESPN reports.

The decision will impact 22 championships, including FCS football.

Some FCS schools plan to move forward with non-conference football games, but won't have a NCAA-sponsored championship, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, chair of the NCAA's Football Oversight Committee, told ESPN.

What to watch: Emmert supports the idea of using bubbles for NCAA championships in the first half of 2021, saying it's "perfectly viable for many sports," ESPN notes.