Charted: D-I athlete grad rates

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Chart: NCAA Research

Division I student-athletes continue to graduate at their highest rate in the 20 years the data has been tracked, per the NCAA.

By the numbers: The overall single-year rate held steady at last year's rate of 90%, up from 74% in 2002.

By race/ethnicity:

  • White: 94%
  • Hispanic/Latino: 88%
  • Black: 80%

Go deeper

Asher Price
Dec 2, 2021 - Axios Austin

$10 million fund set up to lure athletes to University of Texas

Jhenna Gabriel of the Texas Longhorns hits a set against the Wisconsin Badgers. Photo: Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

University of Texas donors, former UT athletes and sports marketer Nick Shuley on Wednesday announced the launch of a $10 million fund to bankroll name-image-likeness opportunities for student-athletes.

Why it matters: The Clark Field Collective, as it's known, is the latest salvo in a rapidly escalating arms race among boosters of top sports-playing universities to lure elite athletes to their playing fields.

  • A raft of new laws allows student-athletes to finally profit on their own names and images.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Russell Contreras
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

LatCrits: How Latinos shaped Critical Race Theory

Photo illustration: Megan Robinson/Axios. Photos: Courtesy of Richard Delgado and Margaret Montoya.

Critical race theory is an academic framework that examines systemic racism in the U.S. legal system. Richard Delgado, the son of a Mexican immigrant, helped develop the framework five decades ago.

Why it matters: CRT is under attack by some conservatives who falsely claim the graduate school-level concepts are being taught in elementary and high schools. But not only is CRT routinely misunderstood, the Latino contributions to the field also are overlooked.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Job gains slow sharply as U.S. adds 210k jobs in November

Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

The U.S. economy added 210,000 jobs in November, while the unemployment rate plummeted to 4.2% from 4.6%.

Why it matters: Job gains slowed sharply, but the labor market recovery remains on track.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow