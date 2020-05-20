47 mins ago - Sports

Golf and gymnastics lead the way on NCAA academic performance for athletes

Henry Shimp of Stanford analyzes the green during the Division I Men's Golf Match Play Championship last year. Photo: Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) report on Tuesday, which offers a snapshot of academic performance over a four-year span.

How it works: 1,000 is the top score, and programs are penalized with reduced scholarships and postseason bans if they dip below 930 — a score that predicts a 50% graduation rate.

Men's D-I sports: Golf, ice hockey and lacrosse have the highest four-year APRs, while FBS football, basketball and FCS football have the lowest.

Data: NCAA; Note: Sports with 50+ teams shown. Chart: Axios Visuals

Women's D-I sports: Gymnastics, lacrosse and swimming have the highest four-year APRs, while softball, track and field and basketball have the lowest.

Data: NCAA; Note: Sports with 50+ teams shown. Chart: Axios Visuals

