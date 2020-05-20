Golf and gymnastics lead the way on NCAA academic performance for athletes
Henry Shimp of Stanford analyzes the green during the Division I Men's Golf Match Play Championship last year. Photo: Jack Dempsey/NCAA Photos via Getty Images
The NCAA released its annual Academic Progress Rate (APR) report on Tuesday, which offers a snapshot of academic performance over a four-year span.
How it works: 1,000 is the top score, and programs are penalized with reduced scholarships and postseason bans if they dip below 930 — a score that predicts a 50% graduation rate.
Men's D-I sports: Golf, ice hockey and lacrosse have the highest four-year APRs, while FBS football, basketball and FCS football have the lowest.
Women's D-I sports: Gymnastics, lacrosse and swimming have the highest four-year APRs, while softball, track and field and basketball have the lowest.
