NBC announced Tuesday the group of moderators for the first round of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary debates, which will feature 10 candidates each night on June 26 and 27 in Miami.

Details: The list includes MSNBC's Rachel Maddow, "NBC Nightly News" anchor Lester Holt, "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd, "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and "Noticias Telemundo" anchor José Diaz-Balart.

