5 teams are vying for the last playoff spot in the NBA's Western Conference

The Suns have won all three seeding games, capped off by Devin Booker's game-winner Tuesday night. Photo: Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The race for eighth in the NBA's Western Conference is heating up, and with the playoffs just 11 days away, we're all but guaranteed to see the first-ever postseason play-in game.

How it works: A play-in game will only occur if the eighth and ninth seeds are within four games of each other when the regular season concludes.

  • If multiple teams are within four games, whichever team is closest to the eighth seed will get the chance to fight for their playoff lives.
  • The two teams in question will play a maximum of two times, with the No. 8 team only having to win one game, while the No. 9 team has to win two.

The state of play: The Grizzlies are currently in eighth place, but five teams are within three games of them, and it's clearly going to come down to the wire.

  • 8. Grizzlies (32-37)
  • 9. Trail Blazers (31-38, 1 game back)
  • 10. Spurs (29-38, 2 games back)
  • 11. Pelicans (29-38, 2 games back)
  • 12. Suns (29-39, 2.5 games back)
  • 13. Kings (28-39, 3 games back)

Today's key matchups: Pelicans vs. Kings (1:30pm ET); Pacers vs. Suns (4pm); Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets (8pm)

Macron visits Beirut promising a "new political pact" for Lebanon

Macron visits the hard-hit Gemmayzeh neighborhood. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron walked through the blast-damaged streets of Beirut on Thursday, swarmed by people chanting for the fall of Lebanon's government and pleading for international aid.

Why it matters: Lebanon is at a breaking point. Its economy was collapsing and its government hardly functioning — all before a massive explosion destroyed swathes of the capital city, including its vital port.

The PGA Championship is golf's first major in over a year

Photo: Gary Kellner/PGA of America via Getty Images

The 2020 PGA Championship tees off Thursday at San Francisco's TPC Harding Park, which is hosting its first-ever major.

Why it matters: It's the first major in more than a year — and the first of seven majors in the next 12 months. Though there won't be any fans in attendance, the excitement is palpable.

July's jobs report could be an inflection point for the coronavirus recovery

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Even if Friday's jobs report shows a big number, it is becoming clear hiring slowed and likely even reversed course in July and real-time indicators suggest the employment situation worsened into August.

Driving the news: Payroll processor ADP's monthly jobs report showed private companies added 167,000 jobs last month, well below the 1.2 million expected by economists and far below June's 4.8 million jobs added.

