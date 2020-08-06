5 teams are vying for the last playoff spot in the NBA's Western Conference

The race for eighth in the NBA's Western Conference is heating up, and with the playoffs just 11 days away, we're all but guaranteed to see the first-ever postseason play-in game.

How it works: A play-in game will only occur if the eighth and ninth seeds are within four games of each other when the regular season concludes.

If multiple teams are within four games, whichever team is closest to the eighth seed will get the chance to fight for their playoff lives.

The two teams in question will play a maximum of two times, with the No. 8 team only having to win one game, while the No. 9 team has to win two.

The state of play: The Grizzlies are currently in eighth place, but five teams are within three games of them, and it's clearly going to come down to the wire.

8. Grizzlies (32-37)

(32-37) 9. Trail Blazers (31-38, 1 game back)

(31-38, 1 game back) 10. Spurs (29-38, 2 games back)

(29-38, 2 games back) 11. Pelicans (29-38, 2 games back)

(29-38, 2 games back) 12. Suns (29-39, 2.5 games back)

(29-39, 2.5 games back) 13. Kings (28-39, 3 games back)

Today's key matchups: Pelicans vs. Kings (1:30pm ET); Pacers vs. Suns (4pm); Trail Blazers vs. Nuggets (8pm)