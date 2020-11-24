Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

When athletes find out about trades on Twitter

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

There's a new tradition in sports: finding out you've been traded on social media.

The latest: Ricky Rubio found out he'd been traded by the Suns last week while scrolling Twitter at his home in Barcelona, he told The Athletic. Kelly Oubre found out he'd been dealt after a workout at the Suns' facility. "I just see people looking at me with like a glare in their eyes," he said. "I was like, hmm. And then Cheick Diallo was like, 'Hey, my boy, check Twitter.'"

Between the lines: In an ideal world, players first hear the news from their team or agent, but the lightning-fast social media news cycle makes that difficult.

  • Most NBA trades involve a bunch of people, ranging from GMs and coaches to scouts and "capologists," who specialize in salary-cap and trade rules.
  • News of the trade often leaks to the media before teams can inform the players themselves, which can lead to some awkward exchanges.
  • Sign of the times: In 2010, Vince Carter found out he was being traded through the ESPN ticker, a service that social media has essentially replaced.
"The first time I found out was over social media, but I was cool with that. My friend texted me and said, 'You going to Memphis?' He texted me Adrian Wojnarowski's tweet."
— Garrett Temple, via NBA.com

The big picture: In addition to being the place where athletes learn about trades, social media is also increasingly where they go to request or angle for one.

  • Yannick Ngakoue got into a public feud with Jaguars co-owner Tony Khan in April, tweeting a clown emoji at him and telling him to "stop hiding" and "just trade me." Four months later, he got his wish.
  • Carlos Dunlap tweeted his way out of Cincinnati last month, publicly calling out the coaching staff and listing his house for sale on Twitter. A few days later, he was dealt to the Seahawks.

The bottom line: Athletes are frequently traded from workplace to workplace, often without their immediate knowledge. It's a unique reality, made all the more absurd when life-changing news is delivered in 280 characters.

Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Janet Yellen is back

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Hannelore Foerster/Getty Images

A face familiar to Wall Street is back as a central player that this time will need to steer the country out of a deep economic crisis.

Driving the news: President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to nominate former Fed chair Janet Yellen to be Treasury secretary.

Mike Allen, author of AM
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Charles Koch: I "screwed up"

In his first on-camera interview in four years, Charles Koch told "Axios on HBO" that he "screwed up by being partisan," rather than approaching his network's big-spending political action in a more nonpartisan way.

Why it matters: Koch — chairman and CEO of Koch Industries, which Forbes yesterday designated as America's largest private company — has been the left's favorite face of big-spending political action.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
3 hours ago - Health

What overwhelmed hospitals look like

A healthcare professional suits up to enter a COVID-19 patient's room in the ICU at Van Wert County Hospital in Ohio. Photo: Megan Jelinger/AFP

Utah doctors are doing what they say is the equivalent of rationing care. Intensive care beds in Minnesota are nearly full. And the country overall continues to break hospitalization records — all as millions of Americans travel to spend Thanksgiving with friends and family.

Why it matters: America's health care workers are exhausted, and the sickest coronavirus patients aren't receiving the kind of care that could make the difference between living and dying.

