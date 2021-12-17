Sign up for our daily briefing

NBA's efforts to turn a moment into a movement

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Last year's racial reckoning was a moment. The NBA wants it to become a movement.

Driving the news: Steph Curry last week, on behalf of the NBA's Social Justice Coalition, urged fans to contact their senators about passing the Freedom to Vote Act.

Catch up quick: The coalition — established in November 2020 by the NBA and players union with the goal of turning protest into policy — comprises a 15-person board with representatives from the league, ownership, players and coaches.

  • Since then, it's lobbied for and endorsed four bills that fall under its three areas of focus: voting rights, police reform and criminal justice reform.
  • Those bills — the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act, the Freedom to Vote Act and the EQUAL Act — have thus far failed to become law, but as the coalition's director James Cadogan tells Axios, that's only part of their mission.
"Our mission is to raise awareness, educate and take meaningful action. Supporting those bills is part of that meaningful action, but ... I think our superpower, if we have one, is bringing more eyeballs onto issues and more people into consistent participation."

The big picture: Last year's upheaval has already led to tangible change across the sports world, including racist mascots being ditched and millions of dollars being committed to aid diversity initiatives.

  • But the next, and perhaps most important step, is ensuring that momentum doesn't fade — a directive Cadogan feels the coalition is particularly well suited to achieve.
  • "That's the reason for institutionalizing this work," he said. "It's an established arm of the NBA community ... and this is how we want to make sure that it sustains and lasts beyond the moment."

Sophia Cai
Dec 15, 2021 - Politics & Policy

MLK family: "No celebration without legislation"

Arndrea Waters King (left), Yolanda Renee King and Martin Luther King III visit the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial on MLK Day in January 2020. Photo: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. is urging the public not to celebrate his legacy as a civil and voting rights activist on MLK Day next month if Congress hasn't passed new national voting rights protections, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: This no-celebration-without-legislation approach is a unique form of protest, and puts pressure not just on Republicans, but also Democrats, who've been reluctant to eliminate the filibuster to pass pending bills.

Caitlin Owens
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

New York City braces for another coronavirus surge

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

New York City — America's original pandemic epicenter — is displaying warning signs of yet another drastic surge of the virus, this time likely driven by the Omicron variant.

Why it matters: Given how quickly the variant appears to spread, New York's experience is likely going to soon be replicated around the country. But this time, the city has the benefit of an above-average vaccination rate to help it avoid becoming a worst-case scenario.

Rebecca FalconerMike Allen
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

U.S. schools ramp up security over TikTok shooting threats

Photo: Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

School shooting threats made on TikTok and other social media prompted school officials and authorities across the U.S. on Thursday to step up security measures.

Why it matters: The threat is rattling students on what for many is the last school day of the year, with exams and Christmas fun on the docket. Instead, schools are cutting back and locking down, with last month's attack in Michigan renewing fears of shootings.

