28 mins ago - Sports

The summer of the aging role player

Washington Nationals manager David Martinez reviews his lineup during a spring training game against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday. Photo: Mark Goldman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Young athletes are the future, but in the strange ecosystem that is sports in 2020, veteran players could be just what the doctor ordered.

The state of play: In the NBA and MLB in particular, rule changes, condensed schedules and the basic need for warm bodies have thrust aging role players into the spotlight.

  • NBA: Jamal Crawford (40), J.R. Smith (34) and Joakim Noah (35) are among the free agents signed in recent weeks to plug holes on rosters affected by COVID-19.
  • MLB: With the universal DH temporarily adopted to protect pitchers, bat-first veterans like Daniel Murphy (35), Howie Kendrick (37) and Hunter Pence (37) will get the opportunity to regularly contribute in the National League without managers having to worry about wear-and-tear or defensive ineptitude.

The big picture: Much like playoff contenders relying on the experience of their wily vets, teams in 2020 will lean on older players more than ever to provide a sense of calming perspective amid bizarre circumstances.

  • Taking it a step further, the "it's a sprint, not a marathon" reality of this summer's condensed schedule should give older players a chance to contribute physically in ways a full season might not allow.

The bottom line: An over-the-hill role player shifting their team's fate when you least expected it could be a morsel of cheery news during a year of sadness.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 14,730,716— Total deaths: 610,587 — Total recoveries — 8,323,901Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 9 a.m. ET: 3,831,450 — Total deaths: 140,909 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. Politics: McCarthy bill would sanction virus vaccine hackers Jacksonville sheriff says security for GOP convention is "not achievable."
  4. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  5. World: EU leaders reach historic deal on $857 billion recovery package — The state of the global race for a vaccine.
  6. Public health: World-leading Oxford vaccine produces immune response— Hospitalizations are surging across the country.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Amy Harder
27 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Apple vows to be carbon neutral by 2030

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Apple aims to ensure that within 10 years every product it sells will have a net zero impact on climate change, the tech giant announced Tuesday.

The big picture: The new goal is the latest by global technology companies looking to go big on climate change even while they face growing scrutiny over the main thrust of their businesses, namely antitrust concerns.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker
39 mins ago - Sports

California delays high school sports until December

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The fall high school sports season in California will be postponed until at least December, the California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday.

The state of play: The three typical high school sports seasons — fall, winter and spring — will be played between December and June and compressed into either fall or spring seasons.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow